Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 224 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $76.96. 623,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

