Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWC. StockNews.com began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,731,000 after buying an additional 837,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,356,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.35. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

