Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Lessened by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,565 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for about 2.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE HAL traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. 2,587,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,187,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.