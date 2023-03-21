GXChain (GXC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,733.18

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, GXChain has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $30.14 million and $9,733.18 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005043 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003221 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

