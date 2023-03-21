Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $193,968.24 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,523 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $193,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Friday, March 17th, Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $149,786.97.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $77.15. 771,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,583. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $97.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of research firms have commented on GWRE. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.