Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $193,968.24 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,523 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $193,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 17th, Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $149,786.97.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00.
NYSE GWRE traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $77.15. 771,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,583. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $97.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
