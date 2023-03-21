Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0744 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $7.31 million and $1.05 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,985.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00292349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00073758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00553646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.00472862 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

