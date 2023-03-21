Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $42.09 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 708,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,094,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned 0.53% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,941,000 after acquiring an additional 641,486 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,891. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.69.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

