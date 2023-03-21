Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 330,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.42. 8,871,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,187. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

