Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 409,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,230,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 216,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,235. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $49.86.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

