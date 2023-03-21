Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 201,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 129,565 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gores Holdings IX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 173,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

