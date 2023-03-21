Golem Market Cap Tops $243.99 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000877 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $243.99 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

