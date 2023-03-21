Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 908 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,541,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,005,219. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $260.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.