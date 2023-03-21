Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 538 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $68.14. 468,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,908. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.