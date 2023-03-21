Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 286 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $43,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 689,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,610,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

