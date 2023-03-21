Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,499 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after purchasing an additional 357,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,005,000 after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.06. The stock had a trading volume of 197,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock worth $2,507,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

