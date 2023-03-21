Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.