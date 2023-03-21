Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QCOM traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.