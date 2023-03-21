Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,878 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Citigroup Stock Up 3.4 %

Citigroup stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,842,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084,893. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

