Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 984.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,928,000 after acquiring an additional 343,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.43. 371,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,452. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

