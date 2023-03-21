Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 89 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $61,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $636.07. 689,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,848. The business’s 50-day moving average is $598.92 and its 200-day moving average is $537.38. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $646.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

