Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,269 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $23,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $41,659,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 92.0% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,524,000 after buying an additional 400,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 89.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 765,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after buying an additional 360,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 64,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,089. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,593,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

