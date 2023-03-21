Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Trading Up 0.2%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 1,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.
Global X Health & Wellness ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.92.
Global X Health & Wellness ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Health & Wellness ETF Company Profile
The Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in companies whose revenue or main business purpose is encompassed by a cross- sector definition of health and wellness. Equities in this fund come from developed countries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.