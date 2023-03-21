Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Trading Up 0.2%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 1,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 6,046.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period.

The Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in companies whose revenue or main business purpose is encompassed by a cross- sector definition of health and wellness. Equities in this fund come from developed countries.

