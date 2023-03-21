Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

