Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 6,286,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 20,887,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 203,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $333,492.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,787,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,171,754.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $38,988.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 530,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $695,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,004,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,920,074. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

