Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 6,286,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 20,887,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
