Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

