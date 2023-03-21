Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 54,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.32. 3,869,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,991,640. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $260.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

