Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires 481 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after buying an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after buying an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,559,000 after buying an additional 77,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

