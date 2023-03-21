Gerald F. Vinci Purchases 300 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $10.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,731. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.33 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.06.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.