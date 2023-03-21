GensoKishi Metaverse Achieves Market Capitalization of $184.10 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $184.10 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

