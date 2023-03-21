GeniuX (IUX) Price Reaches $0.0273 on Top Exchanges

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. GeniuX has a total market cap of $118.40 million and $17,744.35 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeniuX has traded up 81.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GeniuX Profile

GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeniuX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

