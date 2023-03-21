Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.51

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 128461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $936.32 million, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 225,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339,200 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

