Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,574 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,984 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $82,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $10.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.38. The stock had a trading volume of 66,275,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,731,688. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $611.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

