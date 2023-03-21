Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,618 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $337,686,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $71,797,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.61. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

