Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 244.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,184 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 852.7% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,857 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.90. 1,017,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.