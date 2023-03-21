Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 92,953 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.7% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,993 shares of company stock worth $6,776,028. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,399,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average of $154.02. The company has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

