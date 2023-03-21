Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Intel stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. 18,969,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,402,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

