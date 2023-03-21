Gamida Cell (GMDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Gamida Cell Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GMDA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 118,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,968. The firm has a market cap of $100.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.67. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gamida Cell

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

