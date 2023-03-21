G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,716,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $28,890,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 488,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,479,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 405,402 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

