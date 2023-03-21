Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $158.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $144.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

