Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Shares of FTNT opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

