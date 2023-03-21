Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $39.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.53. 2,307,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,555. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

