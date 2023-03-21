Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $39.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.53. 2,307,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,555. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

