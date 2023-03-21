Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 5.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PNI stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

