Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 284 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 188.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

