Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 3,430 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 3,266.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 90.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CBRE Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,211,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,161 shares of company stock worth $34,312,098. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.46.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

