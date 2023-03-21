Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 810.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $107.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

