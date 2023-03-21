Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 13.5% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $66,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

