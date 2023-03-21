Flower City Capital Sells 2,190 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flower City Capital decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.