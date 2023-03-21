Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lessened by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 3.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.41. The stock had a trading volume of 822,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,889. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

