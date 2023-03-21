First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) versus Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Financial Review

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. First National Bank Alaska pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Nova Scotia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A 10.86% 1.08% Bank of Nova Scotia 17.03% 15.08% 0.76%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First National Bank Alaska and Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Nova Scotia 0 9 1 0 2.10

Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of $87.15, suggesting a potential upside of 81.00%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $174.22 million 3.73 $58.24 million $18.39 11.15 Bank of Nova Scotia $36.40 billion 1.58 $7.70 billion $5.56 8.66

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats First National Bank Alaska on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers its banking services to the industries, business, personal, wealth management, and also provides home loans. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin, Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

