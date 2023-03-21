First Majestic Silver Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 22,798 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,755 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $504,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 10.1% during the third quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,855,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 169,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 24.2 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 14,713,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.